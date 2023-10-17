DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 19th annual Dayton Music Fest will be taking place across three bars in the Oregon District this weekend.

On Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21, over 35 acts will be showcased across the Yellow Cab Tavern, Blind Bob’s and The Trolley Stop.

“We got Lung coming from Cincinnati, and they’re busy touring the country, and then we just have some – Heather Redman and the Reputation are headlining one night,” said Nathan Peters, organizer of the event.

“They’re an incredible band that’s really doing some bigger things. They just played Nelsonville this past summer and they’re getting a lot of cool opportunities. So trying to highlight bands that are kind of on a trajectory as well.”

Weekend passes are $20 in advance, $25 at the doors or $15 for a single night at the doors. Click here to purchase tickets in advance or for more information.