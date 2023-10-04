DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dozens of local musicians will take the stage throughout the Oregon District later this month when the Dayton Music Fest returns for its 19th year.

Three different venues will feature music from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on both Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21:

Blind Bob’s, 430 East Fifth St.

The Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 East Fourth St.

The Trolley Stop, 530 East Fifth St.

The festival aims to celebrate original and live music while also encouraging attendees to explore all the food, drinks and entertainment Dayton has to offer.

“We’re anticipating upwards of 1,000 attendees at this year’s festival,” said Brian Johnson, Dayton Music Fest partner and producer, “and we would love to see them out supporting all of our neighbors in The Oregon District and beyond.”

Weekend passes are available in advance for $20 and at the doors for $25. Single-night tickets will be available at the doors for $15.

The festival is presented by Rock Local, and proceeds from the weekend will benefit local public radio station WYSO 91.3.

To view the lineups for each day and find more information, check out Dayton Music Fest’s website.