Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Metro Library is now accepting applications of musicians to be selected for a paid performance at one of five sessions beginning in April.

The library, in partnership with WYSO of Yellow Springs and the International College of Broadcasting, is accepting the applications of local DJ’s, singers, songwriters, musicians and bands to be selected to play in one of five Tiny Stacks music sessions at different library branches, according to a release.

The Tiny Stacks series was created with the mission of bringing area musicians, books and patrons together.

Those who are selected will play at one of the following locations:

Thursday, April 20, New Lebanon Branch Library

Thursday, June 22, Miami Township Branch Library

Saturday, August 12, Main Library (Hip Hop DJ only)

Thursday, September 14, Kettering-Moraine Branch Library

Thursday, October 26, West Branch Library

If selected, all musicians will be required to attend a pre-production meeting and one promotional photo shoot for the library’s social media platforms. Each DJ, artist or band will also receive a stipend for their performance, the release states.

All performances will begin at 6 p.m. and last approximately 30 minutes.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 27.

More information about Tiny Stacks and a link to the application can be found here.