DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 2023 City of Dayton’s Lights in Flight Fireworks is set for tonight! Here is everything you need to know.

According to Five Rivers MetroParks, the fireworks display is expected to begin at 10 p.m. at Kettering Field, 444 N. Bend Blvd.

Admission is free.

The city of Dayton said a viewing area will be available in the northern and eastern sections of Kettering Field. But due to the location of the fireworks, Five Rivers said that people will likely not be able to see them from RiverScape MetroPark or some areas downtown.

Parking in the area is expected to be limited, so the city urged visitors to arrive early.

Marion’s Pizza and soft drinks will be available for purchase near the northeast corner of Kettering Field.

Closures for Lights in Flight

Island MetroPark will reportedly be open with its usual amenities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. At that time, it will close in preparation for the event, including the bike trails to and from Triangle Park.

At 6 p.m., the following streets will be available only to pedestrians, with no vehicle access:

Northbound Riverside Drive from White Allen Drive to Helena Street.

from White Allen Drive to Helena Street. Helena Street from Riverside Drive to Keowee Street.

At 6 p.m., the following streets will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians:

North Bend Boulevard .

. The pedestrian bridge from Water Street to Deeds Point MetroPark, which itself will also be closed.

The Great Miami River will also close from the downstream edge of the Helena Bridge to the upstream edge of the I-75 bridge at around 6 p.m. It will not reopen until the fireworks display is over.

All closures are expected to reopen at approximately 2 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4.