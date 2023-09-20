DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than two dozen films will be showcased on the big screen this weekend in Dayton.

Kicking off on Friday, the Dayton Independent Film Festival will take place at The Neon. It will feature 27 independent films with ties to the Midwest.

Throughout the festival, films will be shown in blocks, each with a different theme such as “Feel Good” and “Mixed Bag” among others.

Each film that will shown was created by emerging filmmakers and students, giving them a chance to showcase their work to an audience.

“I think film festivals are super interesting because I think a lot of us are really used to seeing the feature films made by Hollywood,” said Melanie Reindl, director of the festival. “And this is an opportunity for local filmmakers and Midwestern filmmakers to share their stories, and we all have our stories to tell. And these are stories that we can kind of connect with in a different way.”

The fourth annual event is organized by the University of Dayton’s Department of Communication and will also feature a red carpet party, question and answer sessions and an awards ceremony.

The festival will be held from Friday, Sept. 22, through Sunday, Sept. 25. For a full detailed schedule, click here.

General admission to the event is $8 per film block. Students can get in for free by showing a current school ID.