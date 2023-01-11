DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Human Relations Council (HRC) is holding an event for anyone that would like to come and learn about their rights.

According to the HRC, the first “Know Your Rights” event of the year is being held on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Student Union located inside of Wright State University from 12 to 2 p.m.

Attendees can expect to learn all about what they should do and what they are allowed to do if they are interacting with police officers.

The Executive Director of Dayton HRC Erica Fields previously spoke with 2 NEWS in an interview about what the organization had planned for 2023. Fields said the organization’s focus would be aimed more at the young black male community.

Fields said it was important that the organization try and help the young adult community build a level of trust between police and the community, so everyone can stay safe.

Montgomery County Recorder Brandon McClain will be the special guest at the event. The Dayton HRC, Black Student Union at Wright State University and Wright State University Campus Public Safety are hosting the event.

You do not need to be a Wright State University student to attend the event. Any community member interested is welcome to attend.