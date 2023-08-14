DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Detailing more than 100 real-life stories about the spirit world, a local author’s new book will be released today.

Local author Sara Kaushal’s new book “Dayton Ghosts & Legends” will be available for purchase on August 14. The new book provides chilling real-life stories from across the Miami Valley.

“Dayton Ghosts & Legends” is Kaushal’s second book following “Murder & Mayhem in Dayton and the Miami Valley.”

“What I wanted to do differently was I wanted to make it all about the Dayton area, and I wanted to make it a comprehensive list of things in Dayton,” said Kausal. “So there are some Dayton ghost books, and there are some books that are comprehensive. But I feel like in a Venn diagram, this is right there in the middle.”

The book will be sold in local bookstores as well as online. Click here to purchase online.

On Saturday, August 19, there will be a book release party in the Oregon District from 5 to 9 p.m. Click here for details.