DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Halloween is less than a week away and Dayton residents can celebrate at the Fall Harvest Festival this weekend.

The 2023 Dayton Fall Harvest Festival returns on Saturday, Oct. 28. It will take place at the Kettering Field Complex, 444 N. Bend Blvd. in Dayton from 2 to 6 p.m.

Everyone is welcome, with activities for the whole family. Kids can bring trick-or-treat bags to collect candy and participants under the age of 17 can enter a costume contest.

The costume contest registration begins at 4 p.m., with judging at 4:30 p.m. There are four categories: Coolest Character, Most Creative, Silliest and Best Baby (0-3 years old).

Attendees can also enjoy frozen apple cider, bounce houses, games, a pumpkin patch and more. Food trucks and live entertainment will also take place throughout the afternoon.

Admission and parking for the event is free.

This event is put on by the City of Dayton Department of Recreation.

Beggar’s Night in Dayton will be on Halloween, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.