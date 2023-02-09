DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Donut lovers, rejoice! The Dayton Donut Festival on Tour is set to begin Friday in the Miami Valley among participating businesses.

By purchasing a $30 ticket booklet, you will receive a coupon to get two free donuts from each participating vendor from February 10 through February 20. Each vendor’s page lists hours for their business so you can plan your sweet adventure.

You can purchase a ticket booklet online here.

You can also buy your ticket booklets in person at the following locations:

Fri, Feb 10 from 4-6 p.m. at The Donut Haus

Sat, Feb 11 from 10 a.m. -12 p.m. at Duck Donuts

Sat, Feb 11 from 5-8 p.m. at W. Social Tap and Table

Sun, Feb 12 from 9-11 a.m. at Hole N One Donuts

Confirmed participants in the Dayton Donut Festival on Tour are as follows:

Ashley’s Pastry Shop

Bear Creek Donuts

Bill’s Donut Shop

Donut Palace

Duck Donuts

Glazed Donut Eatery

Hole N One Donuts

Jim’s Donut Shop

Stan The Donut Man

W. Social Tap and Table

The Donut Haus Bakery

The Neighborhood Nest

Proceeds of the festival will benefit Hannah’s Treasure Chest, a nonprofit organization based in Centerville that works to enrich the lives of children in need.