DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two pups from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton will receive national attention in February.

Cookie and Gracie, two puppies currently up for adoption at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, will participate in the 2024 National Puppy Bowl.

The Puppy Bowl coincides with the Super Bowl each year, held on Sunday, Feb. 11. While showcasing adorable puppy players, the show also highlights the importance of adopting from shelters nationwide.

The three-hour long TV match-up will feature 131 puppies from 71 shelters across the U.S. Throughout the game, the special also highlights the hard work of rescue and shelter workers who help animals find their forever homes.

Two of the pups showcased are from Dayton, though they will square off on opposing teams:

Gracie, Team Fluff (Photo/Puppy Bowl) Cookie, Team Ruff (Photo/Puppy Bowl)

Dayton dogs have previously participated in the festivities, like last year’s participants Juniper and Nugget.

Viewers can tune into Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, TruTV or MAX to see the adorable dogs compete in the action.

A pre-game show begins at 1 p.m., with the official showdown starting at 2 p.m. EST on Super Bowl Sunday.

To vote for the MVP and learn more, click here.