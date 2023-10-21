DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Día de los Muertos celebrations arrive early in Dayton this weekend.

The 12th annual Dayton celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21. The day begins at noon with festivities starting at the parking lot near Fifth St. and Wayne Ave.

Attendees can experience face painting, food trucks and live entertainment, including music and dancers.

Then, a parade will travel through the Oregon District at 2 p.m. to the Main Branch of the Dayton Metro Library, 215 East Third St.

At the library, there will be altars for loved ones, as well as kids activities. A performance by Maria Reyna will conclude the event from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Everyone is welcome at this kid-friendly and family-oriented event.

Día de los Muertos is usually celebrated on Nov. 1-2, but the celebration has been moved to this weekend to allow for better parade weather.

Visit the Día de Muertos Facebook page for updates and the Dayton Metro Library website for more information.