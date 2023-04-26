DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You may have had some “Bad Blood” with Ticketmaster during the “Great War” of attempting to grab a ticket to Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour”, but the Dayton Community Blood Center (CBC) is offering an chance of a lifetime to “The Lucky One.”

The Dayton CBC is offering the chance for a Swiftie to win two tickets to see Swift “On The Very First Night” of her Cincinnati performances at Paycor Stadium on Friday, June 30. This is definitely not a “Glitch,” but rather the “You’ve Got Good Blood” campaign by the organization, which could give you “The Best Day.”

Every person who signs up and donates blood from May 1 to 31 at any blood drive held by the CBC or at the CBC Donation Center in downtown Dayton will be entered for a chance to see a performance that is “Bigger Than The Whole Sky.”

Signing up to donate blood is quite simple. You can sign up through the Donor Time app, the Donor Time website or by calling 937-461-3220.

Those interested need to be at least 16-years-old with parental consent or 17-years-old and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, depending on your height. Donors must also be in good health. Blood donors have to bring a valid photo ID, which includes your full name. For past donors, you are asked to bring your CBC donor ID card.

The “Question” now is… “Are You Ready For It?”