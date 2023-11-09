Video shows prior coverage of event in 2022

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio’s biggest secondhand book fair takes place in Dayton this weekend.

The Book Fair Foundation is hosting the 53rd annual Dayton Book Fair at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, located at 645 Infirmary Road. The event will take place all weekend, from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12.

Donated books are collected year-round for this massive book sale and sorted into over 75 different categories. Records, CDs, DVDs, puzzles and games are also offered.

Proceeds from the event go toward nonprofit organizations in the Dayton area. This year, money raised over the weekend will go toward Breast Wishes Foundation, CityHeart, and the Human Race Theatre Company.

The fair will be open all weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission is free on Saturday and Sunday, but attendees must pay $10 to visit on Friday. Sunday is Bag Sale Day, with $10 per bag of books. Parking is free at the fairgrounds.

