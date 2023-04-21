DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers should be using caution this weekend, as volunteers will be out cleaning up the roads for the Darke County Trash Bash.

Our partners at the Greenville Daily Advocate say more than 800 volunteers will be spread out across more than 500 miles of Darke County and township roads. Volunteers will be wearing “safety gold colored shirts”, and are expected to be out and about from sunrise to sunset in the county picking up trash on Saturday, April 22 and 23.

Drivers that are traveling through the county are advised to take their time and slow down.

“Motorists are advised to slow down and pay attention to volunteers working near the roadway,” our partners say. “As always you should not engage in distracted driving while operating a vehicle and keep your attention focused on driving your vehicle.”

Deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office will present on the roads and enforcing traffic laws.