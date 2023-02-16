DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Darke County church with a history going back over a century has announced it is reopening after closing its doors.

Dawn Community Church in Ansonia will be reopening its doors to the public on Sunday, March 5 at 10:30 a.m.

The land was sold back in June 1907 for just $50 to the trustees of Dawn Christian Church. On Oct. 27, 1907 the church had its very first dedication ceremony and in 1910, a bell tower was added, our partners at the Greenville Daily Advocate say.

In July 1994, the church was reportedly subjected to arson after an alleged arsonist was going across the country setting fire to different churches. A post on Facebook from the church says at the time of the fire, Maranatha Baptist Church operated the building. The church was shut down a short time after the fire.

Pastor Monte Evans was ordained pastor of the church and the group reorganized to open the religious center in November 1994. Just a little more than 2 years later on April 20, 1997, Evans led the rebuilding process and opened the rebuilt church.

Over the years since, 2 other pastors had taken the position at the church.

The church closed its doors in September 2022, according to the church.

After Pastor Evans had read about the church closing, the church says Evans contacted the trustees of the center and agreed to reopen it.