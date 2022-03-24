EASTON, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Crayola Experience is giving away 1 Million Crayons to celebrate National Crayon Day.

The Crayola Factory will be filling a free crayon box with your favorite colors and joining in a 64th birthday salute to Crayola`s iconic 64-count crayon box.

The indoor family destination is giving kids the chance to build their own custom 32-count crayon box in honor of this year`s National Crayon Day.





Starting Wednesday, guests can register on the Crayola Experience website to pick up a free 32-count crayon box between March 31 and May 31, 2022, at one of the Crayola stores including the experience in Easton, PA.

When guests pick up their boxes, they’ll fill them with their own choice of crayons from the store’s 40-foot-long wall displaying 74 different crayon colors.

In addition, the Crayola Experience is marking the 64th birthday of Crayola`s iconic 64-count crayon box with special sweepstakes.

Guests who register for the free 32-count crayon boxes before noon on March 29, 2022, will automatically be entered to receive one of 64 upgrades to a 64-count crayon box that the winners can fill with their favorite crayon colors.

To participate in the giveaway, guests must register for a date to pick up their crayon box and pick out their crayons.