COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The rats are back on the court for another round of basketball, and the stakes are high with treats on the line.

The Center of Science and Industry in Columbus is the original creator of the bite-sized sport named Rat Basketball, and has been hosting games for 39 years. Resident “ballers” Tater and Tot, both female rats, played the game with deodorant balls.

Tot scored the first point, but Tater quickly followed with a dunk of her own. NBC4 anchor Monica Day served as referee while COSI Senior Manager of Living Collections Laurie Miller explained how the game worked.

To see Rat Basketball in action and to check live game times, visit the COSI website.