PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The community came to the rescue after the Preble County Humane Society was in fear of its low dog food supply.

On May 5, the Humane Society of Preble County put out a plea on Facebook, asking for dog food and saying that they only had enough to last 16 days.

In another social media post on May 8, the Humane Society said they had received about eight bags of food since the previous post, but that they still needed more.

The post read, “We have this absolute pang of panic in the pits of our stomachs because we have *at least* 65 dogs to feed, TWICE A DAY, EVERY DAY. What we currently have here is enough for 2 weeks MAYBE.”

That’s when the community generously stepped in to help.

“WOW!!! We are really feeling the love right now!” read an update to the Facebook post. “Our webmaster walked away from the page for a couple hours to come back and see hundreds of generous people coming to the rescue!”

The Humane Society of Preble County said that FedEx ended up delivering 225 Chewy boxes amounting to 9,000 pounds of dog food — a year’s worth of dog food for the shelter.

“The community’s support combined with Chewy’s resources and FedEx’s workers made this an AMAZING accomplishment!” said the shelter.

More bags of food are reportedly still coming in but whatever cannot be stored will be donated to other people and places in need.

And now that the dog food supply is taken care of, the Humane Society of Preble County can now focus on kitten season as they are still in need of dry kitten food as well as laundry detergent.