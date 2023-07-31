DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Are you looking for a way to see the Cincinnati Bengals play this season? The Community Blood Center is offering two free season tickets to one lucky donor.

According to a release, the CBC is using a special drawing for Ohio football fans to encourage people to donate. Everyone who registers to donate from now until Sept. 3 will be entered into a drawing to win the tickets for the Bengals’ 2023 season.

All donors will also receive a new T-shirt.

To register online and fill out the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive, visit the DonorXPress website.