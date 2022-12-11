Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Trotwood is encouraging its residents to decorate the outside of their home for the city’s holiday light contest!

Trotwood residents that want to participate in the holiday activity may find themselves a potential winner of the contest. A release says that only three residents will be chosen as winners and receive prizes.

The prize amounts for the contest include:

First Place: $150

Second Place: $100

Third Place: $50

If you would like to enter into the decorating contest, you have until Sunday, Dec. 18 to send a submission by clicking here. Trotwood says to make sure if you are signing up for a chance to win, include the resident’s name, phone number and address when sending the submission.

The city says winners will be alerted later in December and be awarded their prize at Trotwood’s city council meeting in January.

For more information regarding the lights contest, you are encouraged to contact Charles Wheeler III, Trotwood’s Parks and Recreation Marketing Coordinator at (937) 854-7228.