FILE- Internal Revenue Service taxes forms are seen on Feb. 13, 2019.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — April 18 may be Tax Day, but it’s also “Chill Out Day” with Kona Ice!

To alleviate the stress of filing taxes, Kona Ice is giving out free shaved ice across the country.

In the Miami Valley, Kona Ice trucks will be in Centerville at Activity Center Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and in Tipp City on East Main Street from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, click here.