CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Centerville’s fastest-growing fall event is getting even bigger.

Centerville Fall Fest will return on Sept. 30, with new extended hours to include a live concert and Oktoberfest celebrations. The festival takes place at Stubbs Park, 255 West Spring Valley Pike, Centerville.

From noon-5 p.m., Fall Fest will include family friendly fun, with free kid’s activities, free pumpkins and food trucks. More than 100 vendors will be at the festival’s vendor village, featuring art, antiques, clothing, home décor and more.

Then, from 5-9 p.m., the event will shift over to Oktoberfest, with live music and local breweries. The beer garden, with a special tap trailer, will be set up near the Stubbs Park amphitheater.

The festival is a collaboration between the city of Centerville and the Heart of Centerville Washington Township business association. More than 11,000 people attended Fall Fest last year.