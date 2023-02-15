DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Centerville High School has announced the Forte A Capella group will be performing two different songs.

Shu Nishimura is a junior at Centerville and is an exchange student from Kyoto, Japan. Nishimura has been working with the groups on the different songs, one titled “Light Switch”, which the group will sing in English and Japanese; “Pending Machine” will only be performed in Japanese.

The junior spoke about the struggle of going to school in a different country. The exchange student attended fine arts programs in Japan outside of the school, the release says.

“Most Japanese high schools don’t have fine arts programs,” Nishimura said. “For me, the environment here is really cool, and there are a lot of opportunities to learn music.”

The Forte a capella will perform on February 23 and 24 in the Performing Arts Center at Centerville High School. On each night of the performances, the doors will open at 7 p.m. and seating is general seating.

If you would like to attend the performances, you are able to purchase a ticket to the show on the ticket website or at the door. For those that have a Centerville Schools employee ID or Golden Elk pass, make sure to present those, since they will be accepted at the door as well.