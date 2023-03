DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Happy St. Patrick’s Day! 2 NEWS has compiled a list of the places you can get your party on for Friday, March 17.

St. Patrick’s Day Rocks Party – Friday, March 17 beginning at noon at Wings Sports Bar and Grille, 7901 N. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Learn more.

St. Patrick’s Day at The Pub – Friday, March 17 beginning at 8 a.m. at The Pub at The Greene, 39 Greene Blvd., Beavercreek. Learn more.

St. Patrick’s Day at O’Caroline’s – Friday, March 17 at 4:30 p.m. at The Caroline, 5 S. Market St., Troy. Learn more.

St. Patrick’s Day at Mr. Boro’s Tavern – Friday, March 17 starting at 11 a.m. at Mr. Boro’s Tavern, 495 N. Main St., Springboro. Learn more.

Giant St. Patrick’s Day Blues Party at The Hidden Gem Music Club – Friday, March 17 starting at 7 p.m. at The Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton. Learn more.

St. Patrick’s Day Party at Star City Brewing Company – Friday, March 17 starting at noon at Star City Brewing Company, 319 S. Second St., Miamisburg. Learn more.

St. Patrick’s Day Party at Good Time Charlie’s – Friday, March 17 starting at 10 a.m. at Good Time Charlie’s, 61 S. Main St. in Miamisburg. Learn more.

Green Dayton 2023 at Yellow Cab Tavern – Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m. at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton. Learn more.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Flanagan’s – Friday, March 17 starting at 9 a.m. at Flanagan’s, 101 Stewart St., Dayton. Learn more.

St. Patrick’s Day Party at The Irish Club of Dayton – Friday, March 17 starting at 7 a.m. at Irish Club of Dayton, 6555 Dog Leg Rd., Dayton. Learn more.

Dublin Pub 25th Anniversary St. Patrick’s Day – Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 at the Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave, Dayton. Learn more.

Lucky St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl at Troll Pub – Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 at 4 p.m. at Troll Pub, 216 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Learn more.

Shamrock Shindig at St. Patrick Catholic Church – Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 409 E. Main St., Troy. Learn more.

Did we miss something? Email us at newstips@wdtn.com.