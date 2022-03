Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Dayton on Petfinder, ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you’re interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Dayton, Ohio.

1/30

Spoons

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

2/30

Mitty

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

3/30

Bugs

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

4/30

Shamwow

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

5/30

Nick with a K

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Long Hair

6/30

Emilio

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

7/30

Kaboodle

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

8/30

Loretta

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

9/30

Kabuki

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

10/30

Tink

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

11/30

Happy Jack Pumpkin

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

12/30

Clementine

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

13/30

Dusty

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

14/30

Sugar

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

15/30

Powder

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Long Hair

16/30

Dixie

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

17/30

Pretty Girl

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

18/30

Pumpkin

– Gender: Male

– Age: Senior

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

19/30

Tiberius

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

20/30

Kit

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

21/30

Tiger Stripes

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

22/30

Rey

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

23/30

Sugar

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

24/30

Tangy

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

25/30

Trixie

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

26/30

Snuffy

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

27/30

Oscar

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

28/30

Tess

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tuxedo (mixed)

29/30

Rocky

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

30/30

Rosette

– Gender: Female

– Age: Senior

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

