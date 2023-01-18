DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People with autism will have a new place they can look for care in the Miami Valley.

Caterpillars to Butterflies will hold their grand opening ceremony at the Huber Heights YWCA, located at 7650 Timbercrest Drive, Suite 2. The Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to the center ceremony on Monday, Jan. 21 from 12 to 5 p.m., the flyer says.

Attendees will be able to hear from guest speakers, snack on some food and take a tour of the facility.

The new option will include a day facility and daycare. There are plans to have respite care, group home and a transition home in the future. Those who need services will be able to visit the center throughout their lifetime, from infancy through adulthood, the center says.

If you would like to contact the center, you can dial (937) 304-5650 or click here to visit the facility’s website.