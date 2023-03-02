DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Grammy award-winning guitarist who is familiar to so many across the country is coming to Huber Heights.

Carlos Santana is bringing his “1001 Rainbows Tour” to the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. Santana is scheduled to perform live on Tuesday, June 27, beginning at 8 p.m.

The artist has been nominated for a handful of Grammy awards and has won several, according to IMDB. He is behind well-known songs like “Black Magic Woman”, “Maria Maria”, “Smooth” and so many more.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale March 3 at the Rose Music Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., or as long as supplies last. The Rose Music Center says tickets start at $24 and increase to $134, but are subject to an increase for demand and applicable Ticketmaster fees.

The box office in Huber Heights does not charge a convenience or service fee for tickets paid with cash, according to Rose Music Center. Tickets purchased at the venue are subject to a $2 fee per ticket if using a credit or debit card.

Tickets are also available for presale through Ticketmaster. Additional convenience or service fees may apply when using the online ticket service.

Doors for the concert will open at 7 p.m. on June 27.