DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is inviting you to discover the beauty of Hocking Hills State Park at the 57th Annual Winter Hike.

The hike, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, has a rolling start from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Hikers are asked to meet at the Hocking Hills Visitor’s Centers located at 19852 State Route 664 South in Logan.

It begins at the entrance to Upper Falls/Old Man’s Cave and winds past Lower Falls and Cedar Falls, ending at Ash Cave, according to a release.

Hikers are encouraged to carpool because of limited parking at the visitor’s center. Overflow parking will be available at Hocking Hills Elementary School located at 19197 State Route 664.

Transportation will be provided at the hike’s end at Ash Cave to transport hikers back to the visitor’s center.

ODNR officers, park naturalists, and other staff will be stationed along the entire route to assist hikers and answer questions. At the hike’s mid-way point at Cedar Falls, the local Kiwanis Club will be serving bean soup and cornbread.

Upon arrival at the hike’s end at Ash Cave, the local Lions Club will have hot chocolate and doughnuts available. Refreshments are served free of charge, the release states.

You can find a full list of other hikes by heading to the ODNR events page.