DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you like decorating for the holidays and live in Miami Township, an annual contest is back for its fourth year!

The fourth annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest is being held by Miami Township and is a fun way for people to show their holiday spirit, according to a release.

Residents that would like to participate have until Friday, Dec. 2 at 4:30 p.m. to enter.

The township is providing a few ways residents can enter:

In-Person

Those interested can stop by the Miami Twp. Government Center, located at 2700 Lyons Rd. in Miamisburg from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to fill out an application.

Mail-In

Residents can download or pick up and mail in an entry to:

Miami Township Holiday Contest

2700 Lyons Rd.

Miamisburg, Ohio 45342

E-mail

You can download an online entry and email it to contact@miamitownship.com.

Phone

Residents are able to call in information to (937) 433-9969 to sign up.

Judging will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., where judges will choose the best display and announce the winner on a Facebook Live on Monday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m.

The chosen winner will win a $50 Lowe’s Dayton Mall gift card and a special proclamation from the Miami Township Board of Trustees.

For more information on the Holiday Decorating Contest, click here.