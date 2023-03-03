** The video in the player above shows Nugent in a previous newscast discussing a prior bike giveaway **

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from Brookville has announced once again he will be giving away bicycles and tricycles to children.

Dave Nugent has a history of giving away free bicycles to children. The effort is continuing as Nugent is giving away more kids bicycles for free on Saturday, March 18, beginning at 10 a.m., according to a social media post.

Parents can bring their children to 142 June Place in Brookville on the day of the giveaway. The child is said to receive a bicycle or tricycle and a helmet if needed.

Nugent says the limit is only one bike, unless children are present at the giveaway. The social media post says that the bikes that will be given away will range from 12 to 29 inches in all sizes.

The giveaway will conclude when all of the bikes have been given away to children.

At the event, vendors are not welcome and the bikes are not for resale purposes.

