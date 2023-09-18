BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — One local high school principal has kept his word after his students raised more than $1,000 for charity.

Jason Stephan, principal of Brookville High School, challenged the students to raise more than $1,000 for Pink Ribbon Good, a nonprofit that serves those battling breast and gynecological cancer, in one week. Stephan agreed that if they met the goal, he would spend the night on the roof of the high school.

The students surpassed the goal, raising $2,229, and in return, Stephen kept his word.

On Sunday night, Stephan set up camp on the roof over his office, documenting the night on his Instagram account.

Throughout the night, he had several visitors and he even read his students the bedtime classic “Goodnight Moon.”

“It was pretty cold tonight. For a September day, it was pretty cold so other than that it was pretty good. Pretty quiet, it’s peaceful, to be honest, pretty peaceful throughout the night. It wasn’t bad at all,” he said.

As morning came, Stephan stayed on the roof to welcome the students in.

“We’ll get going once they get everybody in. I’ll get my ladder and get back down and get ready to start the school day.”

At the end of it all, Stephan could only express his appreciation for the students.

“I really thought our kids could do it. I wasn’t sure how much they would raise, but they really kind of stepped up and made a huge difference. You know, they raised over $2,000 in one week so it was pretty impressive for a school the size of Brookville to pull that off.”