DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Father’s Day is almost here, and if you know someone with a softer side to parenthood, a grand prize could be theirs.

Blue Bunny is looking to crown “The Softest Dad in America” for Father’s Day this year.

“We’re looking for a dad so good at French braids, uncoordinated in family TikTok dances, and quick to scream at the sight of a gag spider, that he must be crowned as The Softest Dad in America,” said the company’s website.

Do you know the perfect candidate? You can nominate them by 11:59 p.m. on July 6.

The top ten finalists will receive a summer’s worth of Blue Bunny “Soft Scoopables” to enjoy. From there, the public will vote to crown “The Softest Day in America.” The winner will receive a recliner valued at $15,000.

Click here for more information or to nominate someone.