DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An initiative involving putting down screens could get your family on a billboard.

During the month of September, the Family Fun Challenge could put your family on a billboard. Families are encouraged to have their children participate in activities all members can enjoy, according to the release.

“We will provide the ideas; families just need to check out our social media pages to see the challenge of the week, post their photos, then tuck their phones away,” said Colleen Oakes, manager, Montgomery County Prevention Coalition. “We can’t wait to see the creative ways families are enjoying this beautiful fall season together.”

To participate, families should take a photograph of your family participating in the Tech-Free Challenge of the Week, along with #DigitalDetox937. The challenge will be posted on the Montgomery County Prevention Coalition’s Facebook and Instagram pages, which is where you should also post the photographs with the hashtag.

If your photo is chosen, it will be featured on the Lamar billboard, just off I-75 near Dryden Road in Moraine.