LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus-based Bibibop Asian Grill is now welcoming guests to its newest central Ohio eatery, marking the chain’s 50th location.

The build-your-own-bowl restaurant celebrated its new restaurant at 6547 Artesian Run in Lewis Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. Off U.S. Route 23, the eatery sits next to Panera Bread and comes ahead of the chain’s 10th anniversary later this year.

“As we’ve expanded, we have never lost sight of our commitment to bringing our signature ‘Well Being’ to all the communities we serve by strengthening our neighbors and enriching the lives of our team members,” said founder Charley Shin in a release.

Bibibop celebrated the opening of its 50th location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Courtesy Photo/Bibibop)

The new site is offering online ordering, delivery, drive-thru pickup and in-person ordering where customers can build a bowl with their choice of protein, vegetables, rice, potatoes and sauces like the sweet and tangy Yum Yum or the spicy favorite, Gochujang.

Bibibop opened its first location in 2013 at 1270 W. Fifth Ave. in Grandview, offering customers an Asian-inspired twist on the fast-food model made popular by Chipotle Mexican Grill and Piada Italian Street Food. Since then, the chain has opened restaurants in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina and Washington, D.C.

The chain boasts its customizable bowls as a way for customers to create vegetarian or vegan-friendly meals that align with their lifestyle. In 2021, Bibibop partnered with the Gluten Intolerance Group to earn certification as a 100% gluten-free restaurant. The chain cited the gluten-free diet is a necessity for the nearly 3 million Americans living with celiac disease.

Lewis Center’s location is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. View Bibibop’s full offerings and build your own bowl here.