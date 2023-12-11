People love Christmas movies. Exhibit A: According to Wikipedia, there have been more than 20 live-action adaptations of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” and nearly 50 more animated and/or for television.

If you have any of the major streaming services, you have access to a bounty of holiday cheer via film, but even people on the Nice List may feel burnout after one too many feel-good endings. Those looking to cleanse their palate, or maybe just flirt with the Naughty List, may want to look at the titles in bold.

Netflix Christmas movies

“The Christmas Chronicles” 1&2 (2018, 2020)

“Klaus” (2019)

“Love Actually” (2003)

“A Very Murray Christmas” (2015)

“The Princess Switch Trilogy” (2018-2021)

“White Christmas” (1954)

“Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery” (2022)

Disney+ Christmas movies

“A Christmas Carol” (2009 – Jim Carrey)

“Dashing Through the Snow” (2023)

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Christmas Cabin Fever” (2023)

“Godmothered” (2020)

“Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever” (2014)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” (2022)

“Home Alone” 1 & 2 (1990, 1992)

“Home Sweet Home Alone” (2021)

“The Naughty Nine” (2023)

“Noelle” (2019)

“The Santa Clause” trilogy (1994-2006)

“The Santa Clauses” (2022-23)

“The Simpsons: Marge Be Not Proud”

Hulu Christmas movies

“A Christmas Kiss II” (2014)

“Elf” (2003)

“An En Vogue Christmas” (2014)

“Fred Claus” (2007)

“Merry Kissmas” (2015)

“Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)

“The Muppets Christmas Carol” (1992)

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)

“The Polar Express” (2004)

Amazon Prime Video Christmas movies

“Candy Cane Lane” (2023)

“A Christmas Carol” (1984 – George C. Scott)

“Happy Christmas” (2014)

“Holiday in Handcuffs” (2007)

“Holiday Inn” (1942)

“It’s a Wonderful Life” (1947)

“Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas” (2013)

“The Man Who Invented Christmas” (2017)

“Merry Friggin’ Christmas” (2014)

“Merry Little Batman” (2023)

“Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)

“Scrooge” (1935 – colorized)

“Violent Night” (2022)

(2022) “Your Christmas or Mine?” (2022)

Max Christmas movies

“Arthur Christmas” (2011)

“A Christmas Story” (1983)

“A Christmas Story 2” (2012)

“A Christmas Story Christmas” (2022)

“8-Bit Christmas” (2021 – Gen-X ‘A Christmas Story’)

“Elf” (2003)

“Fred Claus” (2007)

“Gremlins” (1984)

“Jack Frost” (1998 – the Michael Keaton one)

“Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944)

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)

“The Polar Express” (2004)

“A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas” (2011)

Peacock Christmas movies

“The Best Man Holiday” (2013)

“Black Christmas” (1974)

(1974) “Fatman” (2020)

(2020) “A Garfield Christmas” (1987)

“Genie” (2023)

“The Grinch” (2018)

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical” (2020)

“Jack Frost” (1997 – the horror one, not the Michael Keaton one)

(1997 – the horror one, not the Michael Keaton one) “Krampus” (2015)

(2015) “Mixed Nuts” (1994)

“Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale” (2010)

(2010) “Round and Round” (2023)

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” (2021)

Paramount+ Christmas movies

“Bad Santa” (2003)

(2003) “Bad Santa 2” (2016)

(2016) “Ernest Saves Christmas” (1988)

“Last Holiday” (2006)

“Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!” (2022)

“Reno 911: It’s a Wonderful Heist” (2022)

“Scrooge” (1970)

“Scrooged” (1988)

“A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas” (2011)

AMC+ Christmas movies

“Anna and the Apocalypse” (2018)

(2018) “Black Christmas” (1974)

(1974) “Black Christmas” (2006)

(2006) “Christmas Evil” (1979)

(1979) “Christmas with the Kranks” (2004)

“Don’t Open Til Christmas” (1984)

(1984) “It’s a Wonderful Knife” (2023)

(2023) “Love Actually” (2003)

“Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)

“Santa Claus: The Movie” (1985)

“Silent Night” (2021)

(2021) “Silent Night Deadly Night, Part 2” (1987)

(1987) “To All a Good Night” (1983)

(1983) “White Reindeer” (2013)

Apple TV+ Christmas movies

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” (1965)

“A Christmas Carol” (2009 – Jim Carrey)

“A Christmas Story” (1983)

“Elf” (2003)

“Four Christmases” (2008)

“Hannah Waddingham: Home for the Holidays” (2023)

“Home Alone” (1990)

“It’s a Wonderful Life” (1947)

“Love Actually” (2003)

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” (2020)

“The Muppets Christmas Carol” (1992)

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)

“Noelle” (2019)

“Spirited” (2022), in both original and sing-along flavors

“Scrooged” (1988)

“‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas” (2021)