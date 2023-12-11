People love Christmas movies. Exhibit A: According to Wikipedia, there have been more than 20 live-action adaptations of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” and nearly 50 more animated and/or for television.

If you have any of the major streaming services, you have access to a bounty of holiday cheer via film, but even people on the Nice List may feel burnout after one too many feel-good endings. Those looking to cleanse their palate, or maybe just flirt with the Naughty List, may want to look at the titles in bold.

Netflix Christmas movies

  • “The Christmas Chronicles” 1&2 (2018, 2020)
  • “Klaus” (2019)
  • “Love Actually” (2003)
  • “A Very Murray Christmas” (2015)
  • “The Princess Switch Trilogy” (2018-2021)
  • “White Christmas” (1954)
  • “Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery” (2022)

Disney+ Christmas movies

  • “A Christmas Carol” (2009 – Jim Carrey)
  • “Dashing Through the Snow” (2023)
  • “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Christmas Cabin Fever” (2023)
  • “Godmothered” (2020)
  • “Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever” (2014)
  • “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” (2022)
  • “Home Alone” 1 & 2 (1990, 1992)
  • “Home Sweet Home Alone” (2021)
  • “The Naughty Nine” (2023)
  • “Noelle” (2019)
  • “The Santa Clause” trilogy (1994-2006)
  • “The Santa Clauses” (2022-23)
  • “The Simpsons: Marge Be Not Proud”

Hulu Christmas movies

  • “A Christmas Kiss II” (2014)
  • “Elf” (2003)
  • “An En Vogue Christmas” (2014)
  • “Fred Claus” (2007)
  • “Merry Kissmas” (2015)
  • “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)
  • “The Muppets Christmas Carol” (1992)
  • “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)
  • “The Polar Express” (2004)

Amazon Prime Video Christmas movies

  • “Candy Cane Lane” (2023)
  • “A Christmas Carol” (1984 – George C. Scott)
  • “Happy Christmas” (2014)
  • “Holiday in Handcuffs” (2007)
  • “Holiday Inn” (1942)
  • “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1947)
  • “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas” (2013)
  • “The Man Who Invented Christmas” (2017)
  • “Merry Friggin’ Christmas” (2014)
  • “Merry Little Batman” (2023)
  • “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)
  • “Scrooge” (1935 – colorized)
  • “Violent Night” (2022)
  • “Your Christmas or Mine?” (2022)

Max Christmas movies

  • “Arthur Christmas” (2011)
  • “A Christmas Story” (1983)
  • “A Christmas Story 2” (2012)
  • “A Christmas Story Christmas” (2022)
  • “8-Bit Christmas” (2021 – Gen-X ‘A Christmas Story’)
  • “Elf” (2003)
  • “Fred Claus” (2007)
  • “Gremlins” (1984)
  • “Jack Frost” (1998 – the Michael Keaton one)
  • “Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944)
  • “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)
  • “The Polar Express” (2004)
  • “A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas” (2011)

Peacock Christmas movies

  • “The Best Man Holiday” (2013)
  • “Black Christmas” (1974)
  • “Fatman” (2020)
  • “A Garfield Christmas” (1987)
  • “Genie” (2023)
  • “The Grinch” (2018)
  • “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical” (2020)
  • “Jack Frost” (1997 – the horror one, not the Michael Keaton one)
  • “Krampus” (2015)
  • “Mixed Nuts” (1994)
  • “Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale” (2010)
  • “Round and Round” (2023)
  • “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” (2021)

Paramount+ Christmas movies

  • “Bad Santa” (2003)
  • “Bad Santa 2” (2016)
  • “Ernest Saves Christmas” (1988)
  • “Last Holiday” (2006)
  • “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!” (2022)
  • “Reno 911: It’s a Wonderful Heist” (2022)
  • “Scrooge” (1970)
  • “Scrooged” (1988)
  • “A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas” (2011)

AMC+ Christmas movies

  • “Anna and the Apocalypse” (2018)
  • “Black Christmas” (1974)
  • “Black Christmas” (2006)
  • “Christmas Evil” (1979)
  • “Christmas with the Kranks” (2004)
  • “Don’t Open Til Christmas” (1984)
  • “It’s a Wonderful Knife” (2023)
  • “Love Actually” (2003)
  • “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)
  • “Santa Claus: The Movie” (1985)
  • “Silent Night” (2021)
  • “Silent Night Deadly Night, Part 2” (1987)
  • “To All a Good Night” (1983)
  • “White Reindeer” (2013)

Apple TV+ Christmas movies

  • “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (1965)
  • “A Christmas Carol” (2009 – Jim Carrey)
  • “A Christmas Story” (1983)
  • “Elf” (2003)
  • “Four Christmases” (2008)
  • “Hannah Waddingham: Home for the Holidays” (2023)
  • “Home Alone” (1990)
  • “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1947)
  • “Love Actually” (2003)
  • “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” (2020)
  • “The Muppets Christmas Carol” (1992)
  • “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)
  • “Noelle” (2019)
  • “Spirited” (2022), in both original and sing-along flavors
  • “Scrooged” (1988)
  • “‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas” (2021)