People love Christmas movies. Exhibit A: According to Wikipedia, there have been more than 20 live-action adaptations of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” and nearly 50 more animated and/or for television.
If you have any of the major streaming services, you have access to a bounty of holiday cheer via film, but even people on the Nice List may feel burnout after one too many feel-good endings. Those looking to cleanse their palate, or maybe just flirt with the Naughty List, may want to look at the titles in bold.
Netflix Christmas movies
- “The Christmas Chronicles” 1&2 (2018, 2020)
- “Klaus” (2019)
- “Love Actually” (2003)
- “A Very Murray Christmas” (2015)
- “The Princess Switch Trilogy” (2018-2021)
- “White Christmas” (1954)
- “Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery” (2022)
Disney+ Christmas movies
- “A Christmas Carol” (2009 – Jim Carrey)
- “Dashing Through the Snow” (2023)
- “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Christmas Cabin Fever” (2023)
- “Godmothered” (2020)
- “Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever” (2014)
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” (2022)
- “Home Alone” 1 & 2 (1990, 1992)
- “Home Sweet Home Alone” (2021)
- “The Naughty Nine” (2023)
- “Noelle” (2019)
- “The Santa Clause” trilogy (1994-2006)
- “The Santa Clauses” (2022-23)
- “The Simpsons: Marge Be Not Proud”
Hulu Christmas movies
- “A Christmas Kiss II” (2014)
- “Elf” (2003)
- “An En Vogue Christmas” (2014)
- “Fred Claus” (2007)
- “Merry Kissmas” (2015)
- “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)
- “The Muppets Christmas Carol” (1992)
- “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)
- “The Polar Express” (2004)
Amazon Prime Video Christmas movies
- “Candy Cane Lane” (2023)
- “A Christmas Carol” (1984 – George C. Scott)
- “Happy Christmas” (2014)
- “Holiday in Handcuffs” (2007)
- “Holiday Inn” (1942)
- “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1947)
- “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas” (2013)
- “The Man Who Invented Christmas” (2017)
- “Merry Friggin’ Christmas” (2014)
- “Merry Little Batman” (2023)
- “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)
- “Scrooge” (1935 – colorized)
- “Violent Night” (2022)
- “Your Christmas or Mine?” (2022)
Max Christmas movies
- “Arthur Christmas” (2011)
- “A Christmas Story” (1983)
- “A Christmas Story 2” (2012)
- “A Christmas Story Christmas” (2022)
- “8-Bit Christmas” (2021 – Gen-X ‘A Christmas Story’)
- “Elf” (2003)
- “Fred Claus” (2007)
- “Gremlins” (1984)
- “Jack Frost” (1998 – the Michael Keaton one)
- “Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944)
- “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)
- “The Polar Express” (2004)
- “A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas” (2011)
Peacock Christmas movies
- “The Best Man Holiday” (2013)
- “Black Christmas” (1974)
- “Fatman” (2020)
- “A Garfield Christmas” (1987)
- “Genie” (2023)
- “The Grinch” (2018)
- “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical” (2020)
- “Jack Frost” (1997 – the horror one, not the Michael Keaton one)
- “Krampus” (2015)
- “Mixed Nuts” (1994)
- “Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale” (2010)
- “Round and Round” (2023)
- “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” (2021)
Paramount+ Christmas movies
- “Bad Santa” (2003)
- “Bad Santa 2” (2016)
- “Ernest Saves Christmas” (1988)
- “Last Holiday” (2006)
- “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!” (2022)
- “Reno 911: It’s a Wonderful Heist” (2022)
- “Scrooge” (1970)
- “Scrooged” (1988)
- “A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas” (2011)
AMC+ Christmas movies
- “Anna and the Apocalypse” (2018)
- “Black Christmas” (1974)
- “Black Christmas” (2006)
- “Christmas Evil” (1979)
- “Christmas with the Kranks” (2004)
- “Don’t Open Til Christmas” (1984)
- “It’s a Wonderful Knife” (2023)
- “Love Actually” (2003)
- “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)
- “Santa Claus: The Movie” (1985)
- “Silent Night” (2021)
- “Silent Night Deadly Night, Part 2” (1987)
- “To All a Good Night” (1983)
- “White Reindeer” (2013)
Apple TV+ Christmas movies
- “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (1965)
- “A Christmas Carol” (2009 – Jim Carrey)
- “A Christmas Story” (1983)
- “Elf” (2003)
- “Four Christmases” (2008)
- “Hannah Waddingham: Home for the Holidays” (2023)
- “Home Alone” (1990)
- “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1947)
- “Love Actually” (2003)
- “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” (2020)
- “The Muppets Christmas Carol” (1992)
- “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)
- “Noelle” (2019)
- “Spirited” (2022), in both original and sing-along flavors
- “Scrooged” (1988)
- “‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas” (2021)