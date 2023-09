BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A Beavercreek High School graduate will appear on “Jeopardy!” on Wednesday night.

According to a social media post by the district, 2019 graduate Hari Parameswaran will participate in the game’s “Second Chance Show” on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Parameswaran first made an appearance on the game show on April 28, 2021.

“Jeopardy!” will air at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN.