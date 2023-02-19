DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A fundraising event is being held to benefit earthquake victims.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, a bake sale fundraiser is starting at 11 a.m. at 2601 East Fourth Street in Dayton.

The fundraiser is happening following an earthquake, which struck the country of Turkey on February 6. The quake was registered on the Richter scale at 7.8 magnitude.

All of the money collected from the fundraising event will be donated directly to earthquake relief efforts, according to the flyer.

The bake sale is expected to wrap up around 4 p.m.