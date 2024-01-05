ST. MARYS, Ohio (WDTN) — An Auglaize County library is providing resources for local residents to be prepared for a potential disaster.

The St. Marys Community Public Library, located at 140 S. Chestnut St. in St. Marys, is offering documents for residents to review for a potential disaster.

Angela Karen, a library spokesperson, tells 2 NEWS that an event was held Thursday evening, where important information was provided to attendees of the Disaster Plan Checklist and Binder Craft event. In the documents, crucial details about planning ahead of a potential disaster are listed, including for situations like a storm or flood.

Ready.gov lists knowing evacuation routes, signing up for emergency alerts and warnings and keeping important documents safe as a few of the ways to stay prepared.

“Simple actions at home and in your neighborhood can make a big difference,” says Ready.gov.

Residents in St. Marys can still stop by the library to pick up the distributed preparedness documents.