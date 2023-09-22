DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — DAI Oktoberfest has even more to offer this year.

Oktoberfest returns to the Dayton Art Institute from Sept. 22-24, with artisans offering a wide range of items for sale. The festival also features live music, food, family activities and more than 50 craft and international beers.

Oktoberfest is all weekend, with a Preview Party on Friday from 7-11 p.m., and hours from noon-11 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-7 p.m. on Sunday. From beer and wine to seltzers and soft drinks, the festival offers something for everyone.

This is the first year in five years that artisans will return to the festival. Forty artisans from 10 states will all be under one tent, offering exciting items like ceramics, jewelry, woodworking and more.

Live music is scheduled throughout the weekend, across two stages. The Main Stage will offer a range of rock and pop music all weekend, while the Food Tent Stage will offer traditional German music on Saturday and Sunday.

Oktoberfest will also have a TV tent with four big-screen TVs to watch weekend sports while enjoying the festivities.

This is the single biggest fundraiser for the Dayton Art Institute, according to Theresa and Keith Packard, chairs of Oktoberfest. Over 30,000 people are expected to attend throughout the weekend.

Tickets at the gate are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors (60+) and youth (7-18). Children six and under are admitted free. IDs are required.

