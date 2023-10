FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — A free event for the whole family is returning to Fairborn.

On Saturday, Oct. 7 at the National Museum of the US Air Force, the 18th annual pumpkin chuck event will return beginning at 10 a.m. Pumpkins will be launched across a field to help teach engineering and mathematics.

The event features music, a pumpkin pie eating contest and flying squash.

Eventgoers can expect the fun to wrap up at 3:30 p.m.