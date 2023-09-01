KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering is prepared and ready because AlterFest is back!

Archbishop Alter High School, located at 930 E. David Road in Kettering is hosting the annual celebration, which draws thousands of local residents. Activities from games to rides to food and more will be throughout the festival animal.

Bands performing include the Alter High School Band, Britches Down, The FIVE Band, The Hathaways and more.

Hours for AlterFest are below:

Friday – 6 to 11 p.m.

Saturday – noon to 11 p.m.

Sunday – noon to 11 p.m.