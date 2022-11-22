DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The holiday season is here, bringing with it family get-togethers, good food and dazzling lights.
Here is a list of places you can take your friends and family to see glowing holiday light displays across the Miami Valley.
A Carillon Christmas
1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton
The Carillon Tree of Light and other displays
Admission: $14 for adults 18-59, $12 for seniors 60+, $10 for children 3-17
Free admission to Dayton History Members
Nov. 22 – Dec. 30
Open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday -Thursday
5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday & Saturday
Clifton Mill Legendary Lights
75 Water St., Clifton
Walkthrough display
Admission: $10 Monday -Wednesday, $15 Thursday – Sunday
Nov. 25 – Dec. 30
Open 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily
Holiday in the City
Downtown Springfield
Walkthrough display & DORA, other events
Free admission
Nov. 25 – Jan. 6
Event hours vary
Journey Borealis
1763 Hamilton Cleves Rd., Hamilton
Drive-through display
Admission: $25 per car
Nov. 18 – Jan. 1
Open Tuesday-Thursday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday-Sunday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Closed Mondays
Land of Illusion Christmas Glow
8762 Thomas Rd., Middletown
Christmas Villiage or drive-through display
Admission: $9 per person
Nov. 23 – Dec. 30
Open select dates: See calendar here
Light up Middletown
500 Tytus Ave., Middletown
Drive-through display
Admission: Cash donation
Nov. 24 – Dec. 31
Open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily
Lost Creek Reserve
2385 State Route 41, Troy
Drive-through display
Admission: $10 per car, $30 per 15-passenger van
Nov. 25 – Dec. 23
Open Friday & Saturday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays 6 p.m. to 9 p.m..
Additional days Dec. 19-22, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Parklights at Caeser Ford
520 South Stringtown Rd., Xenia
Drive-through display
Free admission
Dec. 1-31
Open 6 pm to 9 pm
Snyder Park Yuletide Celebration
1900 Park St., Springfield
Walkthrough display, activities
Free admission
Dec. 2
Open Friday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Christmas Ranch
3205 S. Waynesville Rd., Morrow
Walkthrough display, shops and rides
Admission: $22 per car, $33 per large van
Reservation required
Nov. 18 – Dec. 23
Open Sunday-Thursday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Whispering Christmas
135 Camden Rd., Eaton
Drive-through display
Admission: $5 per car
Nov. 25 – Dec. 31
Open 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily
Woodland Lights
895 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Washington Twp.
Walkthrough display, train rides, Santa
Admission: $9 per person
Nov. 18 – Dec. 23
Open select dates 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
