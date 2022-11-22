Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The holiday season is here, bringing with it family get-togethers, good food and dazzling lights.

Here is a list of places you can take your friends and family to see glowing holiday light displays across the Miami Valley.

A Carillon Christmas

1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

The Carillon Tree of Light and other displays

Admission: $14 for adults 18-59, $12 for seniors 60+, $10 for children 3-17

Free admission to Dayton History Members

Nov. 22 – Dec. 30

Open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday -Thursday

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday & Saturday

Clifton Mill Legendary Lights

75 Water St., Clifton

Walkthrough display

Admission: $10 Monday -Wednesday, $15 Thursday – Sunday

Nov. 25 – Dec. 30

Open 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Holiday in the City

Downtown Springfield

Walkthrough display & DORA, other events

Free admission

Nov. 25 – Jan. 6

Event hours vary

Journey Borealis

1763 Hamilton Cleves Rd., Hamilton

Drive-through display

Admission: $25 per car

Nov. 18 – Jan. 1

Open Tuesday-Thursday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday-Sunday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Closed Mondays

Land of Illusion Christmas Glow

8762 Thomas Rd., Middletown

Christmas Villiage or drive-through display

Admission: $9 per person

Nov. 23 – Dec. 30

Open select dates: See calendar here

Light up Middletown

500 Tytus Ave., Middletown

Drive-through display

Admission: Cash donation

Nov. 24 – Dec. 31

Open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Lost Creek Reserve

2385 State Route 41, Troy

Drive-through display

Admission: $10 per car, $30 per 15-passenger van

Nov. 25 – Dec. 23

Open Friday & Saturday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays 6 p.m. to 9 p.m..

Additional days Dec. 19-22, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Parklights at Caeser Ford

520 South Stringtown Rd., Xenia

Drive-through display

Free admission

Dec. 1-31

Open 6 pm to 9 pm

Snyder Park Yuletide Celebration

1900 Park St., Springfield

Walkthrough display, activities

Free admission

Dec. 2

Open Friday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Christmas Ranch

3205 S. Waynesville Rd., Morrow

Walkthrough display, shops and rides

Admission: $22 per car, $33 per large van

Reservation required

Nov. 18 – Dec. 23

Open Sunday-Thursday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Whispering Christmas

135 Camden Rd., Eaton

Drive-through display

Admission: $5 per car

Nov. 25 – Dec. 31

Open 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily

Woodland Lights

895 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Washington Twp.

Walkthrough display, train rides, Santa

Admission: $9 per person

Nov. 18 – Dec. 23

Open select dates 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Did we miss something? Email us at newstip@wdtn.com.