DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The RPG Academy Convention — “AcadeCon” for short — is returning to the Miami Valley for its 11th straight year this November.

From Nov. 3-5 at the Dayton Convention Center, attendees can enjoy seminars on game design and try out dozens of different card, board and roleplaying games.

But new this year, the convention will be offering the Junior Academy Track.

“So we’re going to have games that are specifically aimed for those kids — for those younger attendees to play but also have some younger people who are going to run events,” said Michael Ross, lead organizer of AcadeCon.

“So my son who’s 13 is going to run a D&D game. My other son who’s 12 is going to run Werewolf — it’s like a social deduction game — and some other faculty who have kids who are going to run events.”

As in previous years, admission for children 13 and under is free with a paying adult even with this new kid-focused addition.

Admission badges are now on sale through Kickstarter at a discounted price. Click here to purchase a badge.