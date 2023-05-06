DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Saturday, May 6 is Free Comic Book Day! 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of comic book stores participating in deals you can take advantage of.

Butler County

Queen City Comic & Card Co – 11 a.m. 6600 Dixie Hwy V, Fairfield. Stop in to see deals the store is offering.

Wonder Comics & More – 12 p.m. 100 North Miami St., Trenton. Hear from Tony Klapper, an area creator of a comic book. At 1 p.m. Craig Boldman, an artist that has worked on projects like “Archie,” “Flash,” and “Superman.”

Greene County

Super-Fly Comics & Games – 10 a.m. 132 Dayton St., Yellow Springs. Take advantage of 25 percent off storewide and free comics. Learn more.

Montgomery County

Maverick’s Cards & Comic – 10 a.m. 2312 East Dorothy Lane, Kettering. Attendees will be able to have discounts, like 40 percent off graphic novels and manga, plus free comics. Learn more.

Bell, Book & Comic – 11 a.m. 458 Patterson Road, Dayton. Speak with Stuart Sayger, a visiting artist. Posters, t-shirts and toys will be 30 percent off. Big Sky Bread’s new food truck will debut too. Learn more.

Cosmic Comics & Games – 12 p.m. 17 West National Road, Englewood. Celebrate National Comic Book Day and the store’s third anniversary with free comics, discounts, giveaways, food and beverages. Learn more.

More comic book stores may be participating near you, so it is a good idea to call ahead before you go if your preferred location is not on the list above.