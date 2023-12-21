** Related video shown above **

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Soccer is a game where running is present in overabundance. People kicking every which way. One Springfield middle school is playing with different rules, and equipment.

According to a press release from the Springfield City School District, Hayward Middle School won their drone soccer match against the Global Impact STEM Academy Drone Soccer Team last week.

This is the first event of its kind in Ohio.

Drone soccer features two teams of no more than five as they fly around a steel cage. Same as in a regular soccer game, the team with the most goals wins.

There is a lot of excitement around the sport as it continues to grow both internationally and domestically.

“Being part of this historic event will surely inspire Hayward’s students to continue reaching new heights,” said Springfield City Schools Superintendent Dr. Bob Hill.

For more information on the rules of drone soccer, visit the World Federation of Air Sports website.