MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miamisburg restaurant came out in full force on Wednesday in an attempt to break a world record.

Steak Thyme Bar & Grill, located at 103 N. Springboro Pike in Miamisburg, celebrated their 1 year anniversary in a very unique way. On Wednesday, May 17, the restaurant crew gathered in the parking lot of the restaurant to break a world record for building a 600-foot cheesesteak.

The world record Steak Thyme had to beat was 534 feet, which the restaurant accomplished with a matter of teamwork. The owners of Steak Thyme, Jake and Jordan Shteiwi, along with the employees of the location, broke the world record for the length of the longest cheesesteak.

“First of all, we’ve counted out bread, we’ve counted out our steak, we’ve counted out everything,” Jake said. “That’s three football fields. That’s 7,200 inches of cheesesteak.”

A measurement of over 600 feet was measured after the cheesesteak was completed, breaking the previous record of 510 feet.

Music was set up and played as people watched the employees work and celebrate the location’s anniversary with a record-breaking event.

Cheesesteak enthusiasts are able to head over and receive free cheesesteaks, while supplies last.