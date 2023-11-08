DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Veterans Day is this Saturday, Nov. 11 and you might be looking for a way to show your appreciation for the men and women who have served. 2 NEWS has compiled a list of ceremonies and events across the Miami Valley.
Beavercreek
- A ceremony honoring the men and women who have served.
- Veterans Memorial Park, 1911 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek
- Nov. 11 at 2 p.m.
- Click here for more details.
Centerville
- A ceremony recognizing men and women who had served in the armed forces.
- Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Pike, Centerville
- Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
- Click here for more details.
Dayton VA Veterans Day Parade and Resource Fair
- A parade and resource fair held by the Dayton VA.
- Dayton VA Medical Center, 4100 W. Third St., Dayton – Building 305 for resource fair
- Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. beginning with a parade.
- Click here for more details.
Huber Heights
- A wreath-laying ceremony held by the Huber Heights Military and Veterans Commission.
- Thomas A. Cloud Park, 4707 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights
- Nov. 11 at 4 p.m.
- Click here for details.
Kettering
- A ceremony to honor veterans with the Kettering VFW Honor Guard and the Fairmont High School’s Symphonic Chorale.
- Veterans Plaza at Delco Park, 1700 Delco Park Drive, Kettering
- Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
- Click here for more details.
Miamisburg
- A ceremony with guest speakers and music to honor the men and women who have served.
- Veterans Memorial Park, 426 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg
- Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
- Click here for more details.
Miami Valley Military History Museum Open House
- An annual open house event offering free admission to guests.
- Miami Valley Military History Museum, 4 E. Main St., Fairborn
- Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Click here for more details.
Troy
- A ceremony honoring veterans hosted by the American Legion Post 43.
- Veterans Memorial, Riverside Cemetery, 101 Riverside Drive, Troy
- Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
- Click here for more details.
West Milton
- A program honoring veterans in the community.
- Hoffman Global Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton
- Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.
- Click here for more details.
Did we miss something? Email webdesk@wdtn.com.