DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Veterans Day is this Saturday, Nov. 11 and you might be looking for a way to show your appreciation for the men and women who have served. 2 NEWS has compiled a list of ceremonies and events across the Miami Valley.

Beavercreek

A ceremony honoring the men and women who have served.

Veterans Memorial Park, 1911 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek

Nov. 11 at 2 p.m.

Centerville

A ceremony recognizing men and women who had served in the armed forces.

Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Pike, Centerville

Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Dayton VA Veterans Day Parade and Resource Fair

A parade and resource fair held by the Dayton VA.

Dayton VA Medical Center, 4100 W. Third St., Dayton – Building 305 for resource fair

Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. beginning with a parade.

Huber Heights

A wreath-laying ceremony held by the Huber Heights Military and Veterans Commission.

Thomas A. Cloud Park, 4707 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

Nov. 11 at 4 p.m.

Kettering

A ceremony to honor veterans with the Kettering VFW Honor Guard and the Fairmont High School’s Symphonic Chorale.

Veterans Plaza at Delco Park, 1700 Delco Park Drive, Kettering

Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Miamisburg

A ceremony with guest speakers and music to honor the men and women who have served.

Veterans Memorial Park, 426 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg

Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Miami Valley Military History Museum Open House

An annual open house event offering free admission to guests.

Miami Valley Military History Museum, 4 E. Main St., Fairborn

Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Troy

A ceremony honoring veterans hosted by the American Legion Post 43.

Veterans Memorial, Riverside Cemetery, 101 Riverside Drive, Troy

Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

West Milton

A program honoring veterans in the community.

Hoffman Global Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton

Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.

