DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Veterans Day is this Saturday, Nov. 11 and you might be looking for a way to show your appreciation for the men and women who have served. 2 NEWS has compiled a list of ceremonies and events across the Miami Valley.

Beavercreek

  • A ceremony honoring the men and women who have served.
  • Veterans Memorial Park, 1911 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek
  • Nov. 11 at 2 p.m.
  • Click here for more details.

Centerville

  • A ceremony recognizing men and women who had served in the armed forces.
  • Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Pike, Centerville
  • Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
  • Click here for more details.

Dayton VA Veterans Day Parade and Resource Fair

  • A parade and resource fair held by the Dayton VA.
  • Dayton VA Medical Center, 4100 W. Third St., Dayton – Building 305 for resource fair
  • Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. beginning with a parade.
  • Click here for more details.

Huber Heights

  • A wreath-laying ceremony held by the Huber Heights Military and Veterans Commission.
  • Thomas A. Cloud Park, 4707 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights
  • Nov. 11 at 4 p.m.
  • Click here for details.

Kettering

  • A ceremony to honor veterans with the Kettering VFW Honor Guard and the Fairmont High School’s Symphonic Chorale.
  • Veterans Plaza at Delco Park, 1700 Delco Park Drive, Kettering
  • Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
  • Click here for more details.

Miamisburg

  • A ceremony with guest speakers and music to honor the men and women who have served.
  • Veterans Memorial Park, 426 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg
  • Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
  • Click here for more details.

Miami Valley Military History Museum Open House

  • An annual open house event offering free admission to guests.
  • Miami Valley Military History Museum, 4 E. Main St., Fairborn
  • Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Click here for more details.

Troy

  • A ceremony honoring veterans hosted by the American Legion Post 43.
  • Veterans Memorial, Riverside Cemetery, 101 Riverside Drive, Troy
  • Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
  • Click here for more details.

West Milton

  • A program honoring veterans in the community.
  • Hoffman Global Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton
  • Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.
  • Click here for more details.

