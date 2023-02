DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 2 NEWS Today anchor Lauren Wood shared some special news with viewers Monday morning.

She and her husband are expecting their second child—a boy— at the end of April.

Their four-year-old daughter Lydia broke the news in a video for family:

“I just wanted to tell you my big news,” Lydia said. I’m getting a new baby brother. Named ‘Sweet Baby James.’”

Lauren says they are planning to name the baby James after her late father.