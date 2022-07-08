DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – What’s better than one kitten? Two kittens!

During the month of July, SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness center is letting prospective pet parents adopt two kittens for a single adoption fee.

“This promotion not only helps us free up shelter space, but more importantly, it also is what’s best for the animals,” said SICSA’s Cat Behaviorist, Becca Millis. “Cats are commonly misunderstood to be solitary creatures with no desire or need for companionship. In fact, they are highly social animals within their species and thrive when they have been allowed to develop healthy relationships with other cats.”

According to a release by SICSA, this promotion applies to all kittens ages six months and younger. The kittens have all been spayed or neutered, given a microchip, and are up to date on current vaccinations.

“It’s recommended to adopt kittens in pairs since kittens are highly adaptable, whether from the same litter or not, they will overall become more confident and well-adjusted housecats as they learn their new environment together,” Mills explained. “They also learn skills in their youth with one another that can’t be substituted with a human companion, such as learning how hard is too hard to bite when playing with ‘non-prey’.”

SICSA is open from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday. To take a look at adoptable pets, visit their website at https://www.sicsa.org/adopt/

The two-for-one promotion will run until July 31, SICSA said.