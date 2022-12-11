Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — This weekend, the Buhl Model Train Society held its annual holiday train show.

Families and train enthusiasts alike gathered at the Buhl Club in Sharon to check out some amazing displays.

Some hobbyists shared it took months to put some of the displays together. Each one told a story.

Society President Jonathan Wichter said his favorite part of the event is entertaining the kids.

“Their eyes light up, including my son here, Crosby, It really, it touches us and this is why we do it every year,” Wichter said.

The show continues again Sunday at the Buhl Club from 1-5 p.m. It is a free event – however donations towards the train society will be accepted.